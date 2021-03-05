Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,865 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in VMware were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after buying an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VMware by 35.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after buying an additional 552,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after buying an additional 536,321 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

VMW stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $161.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.57 and its 200 day moving average is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

