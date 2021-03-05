Boston Partners Has $13.75 Million Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.70% of Washington Federal worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

