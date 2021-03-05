Boston Partners Has $14.40 Million Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,496 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,578 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.83% of Covanta worth $14,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 569.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 91,823 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the third quarter valued at $1,645,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Covanta by 127.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Covanta during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

