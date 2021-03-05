Boston Partners Has $16.63 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $44.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 122.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.