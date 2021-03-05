Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 36,986 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.19% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

