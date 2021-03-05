Boston Partners Invests $6.12 Million in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE:COLD opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,120. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

