Boston Partners Purchases 98,967 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Boston Partners grew its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 207.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.82% of Carriage Services worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carriage Services by 525.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $597.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $25,642.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $870,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $911,363 and sold 7,710 shares valued at $257,199. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

