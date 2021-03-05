Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 73,292 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.50% of Tutor Perini worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPC opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.66 million, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

