Boston Partners Raises Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.40% of PetIQ worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $24,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $32.60 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $935.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

