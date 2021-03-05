Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 46.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $53.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

