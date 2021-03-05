Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,755 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.52% of Nelnet worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,247,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the third quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 363,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,897,000 after buying an additional 114,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,777,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,576,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,992,000 after buying an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. 34.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NNI. TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $74.09 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a current ratio of 68.18.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.