Boston Partners Sells 1,036,806 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,036,806 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 89,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 136,392 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 223.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,276 shares of company stock worth $2,611,445 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

