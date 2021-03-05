Boston Partners Sells 11,389 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.63% of Minerals Technologies worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,560 shares of company stock worth $3,624,422. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

