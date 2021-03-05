Boston Partners Sells 127,475 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,475 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.