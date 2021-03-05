Boston Partners Sells 14,158 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.73% of Korn Ferry worth $17,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 200.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $289,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,374,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,651 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,256 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KFY stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

