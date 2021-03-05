Boston Partners Sells 165,396 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165,396 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.49% of Momo worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Momo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Momo by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,577 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

