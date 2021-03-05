Boston Partners Sells 18,771 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.29% of Toll Brothers worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 178.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 336,669 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,716,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 417,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 147,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE TOL opened at $51.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,719 shares of company stock worth $1,596,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

