Boston Partners Takes $15.88 Million Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,217,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,881,000. Boston Partners owned about 1.08% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,927 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,821,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,528,000 after purchasing an additional 635,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $19,292,000.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBH shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

