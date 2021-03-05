Boston Partners Trims Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,648 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.63% of Cactus worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cactus by 341.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Wolfe Research lowered Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In related news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,543. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

