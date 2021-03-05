Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.58% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACRE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

ACRE stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

