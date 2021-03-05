Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,922 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sony by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sony by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sony by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

