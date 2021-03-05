Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 370.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,224 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,473 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 121.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,761 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NLOK stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

