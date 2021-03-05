Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

