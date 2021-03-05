Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 220.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 458,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $23,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 618,701 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 254,014 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,406,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Uber Technologies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.