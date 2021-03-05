Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $226.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.03 and a 200-day moving average of $172.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.