Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

