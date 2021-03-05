Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,176 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $149.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.