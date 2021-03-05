Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 623 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 27.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $161.14 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $170.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day moving average of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.