Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,216 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $37.16 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

