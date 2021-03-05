Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122,442 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Boston Properties worth $33,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $137.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.