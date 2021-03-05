Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Trading 5.1% Higher

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.63 and last traded at $45.60. 310,207 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 263,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $76,748.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,690 shares of company stock valued at $784,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262,517 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,561,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,352,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

