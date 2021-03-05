Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Trading 5.1% Higher

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.63 and last traded at $45.60. 310,207 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 263,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $76,748.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,690 shares of company stock valued at $784,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262,517 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,561,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,352,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.