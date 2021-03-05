Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $64.11 Million

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,713.41 or 0.05518347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token (OLD) has a total market cap of $38.48 million and approximately $64.11 million worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.74 or 0.00751960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00042590 BTC.

About Bounce Token (OLD)

Bounce Token (OLD) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 84,642 coins and its circulating supply is 14,183 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token (OLD)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token (OLD) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

