Box, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOX in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after buying an additional 1,525,202 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after acquiring an additional 314,436 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of BOX by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after acquiring an additional 361,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.