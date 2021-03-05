Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Stephen S. Thompson Sells 13,187 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89.

BYD traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -101.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,080,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

