Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 31.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $235,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 54,579 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

BYD opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $63.54.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

