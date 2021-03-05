Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.88.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded up $8.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.76.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.