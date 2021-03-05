bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

BPOSY opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. bpost SA/NV has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPOSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

