Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,260,995 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Banco Santander worth $30,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAN. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $93,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 143.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 187.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,624 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2,337.8% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.53 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.