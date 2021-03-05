Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,998,785 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 115.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998,785 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ford Motor worth $32,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of -298.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

