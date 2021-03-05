Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 318,420 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 453.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,420 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Valero Energy worth $21,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,228,000 after buying an additional 241,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,544.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $79.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.