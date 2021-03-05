Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 59,882 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,882 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of NiSource worth $23,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 162.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

