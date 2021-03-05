Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Best Buy worth $24,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average is $111.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Several analysts have commented on BBY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.