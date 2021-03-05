Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,440 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of HP worth $30,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HP by 35.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $150,596,000 after buying an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of HP by 4.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,328,000 after buying an additional 246,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,296 shares of company stock worth $7,865,431 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

