Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 136,809 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 755,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,809 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Aflac worth $33,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,575 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after acquiring an additional 685,198 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,305 shares of company stock worth $4,725,348. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

