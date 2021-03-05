Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 35,229 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $22,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $46.69 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

