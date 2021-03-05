Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 37,132 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of CBRE Group worth $20,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 90,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

