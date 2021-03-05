Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 470,621 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 932.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,621 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of AerCap worth $23,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,101,000 after acquiring an additional 292,897 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,523 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 8.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after buying an additional 399,671 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in AerCap by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after buying an additional 49,696 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of AER opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

