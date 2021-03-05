Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 556,307 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 556,307 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,743,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of EOG Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

NYSE EOG opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.36 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

