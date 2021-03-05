Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270,877 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $30,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.