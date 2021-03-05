Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after purchasing an additional 153,953 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $257.64 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.26. The company has a market cap of $733.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $804,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock valued at $375,611,345. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

